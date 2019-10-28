Slovak Police Discover 11 Unaccompanied Refugee Minors on Freight Train

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Eleven unaccompanied minors from Afghanistan and Pakistan were found on Monday in a freight train that arrived from Serbia in the Slovak city of Dunajska Streda, a police spokeswoman said.

"A local company's employee discovered children near the arrived train who were running along the tracks and trying to find a way out of the city, and informed the police.

Our staff managed to detain 11 minors, as it turned out later, nine of them were from Afghanistan and two more from Pakistan. There were no adults with them. The children traveled in the inhumane conditions of a freight car from the Serbian city of Subotica through the territory of Hungary to us in Slovakia," Denisa Bardyova told reporters.

According to Bardyova, the police began an investigation into the incident. The minors were handed over to social workers, who placed them in an orphanage.