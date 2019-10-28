UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak Police Discover 11 Unaccompanied Refugee Minors On Freight Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:41 PM

Slovak Police Discover 11 Unaccompanied Refugee Minors on Freight Train

Eleven unaccompanied minors from Afghanistan and Pakistan were found on Monday in a freight train that arrived from Serbia in the Slovak city of Dunajska Streda, a police spokeswoman said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Eleven unaccompanied minors from Afghanistan and Pakistan were found on Monday in a freight train that arrived from Serbia in the Slovak city of Dunajska Streda, a police spokeswoman said.

"A local company's employee discovered children near the arrived train who were running along the tracks and trying to find a way out of the city, and informed the police.

Our staff managed to detain 11 minors, as it turned out later, nine of them were from Afghanistan and two more from Pakistan. There were no adults with them. The children traveled in the inhumane conditions of a freight car from the Serbian city of Subotica through the territory of Hungary to us in Slovakia," Denisa Bardyova told reporters.

According to Bardyova, the police began an investigation into the incident. The minors were handed over to social workers, who placed them in an orphanage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Police Company Car Subotica Serbia Slovakia Hungary From Employment

Recent Stories

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

28 minutes ago

18 outlaws including six gamblers held in Islamaba ..

53 seconds ago

Shifa International Hospital vows to emphasize str ..

56 seconds ago

Ukraine to Implement WTO Decision on Dispute With ..

58 seconds ago

Lavrov to Meet With Turkish, Iranian Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.