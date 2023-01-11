Slovak President Allows First 7 Nationals to Join Ukrainian Forces - Spokesman

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has allowed the country's first seven citizens to take part in the Ukraine conflict alongside Ukrainian troops, presidential spokesman Martin Strizinec said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has allowed the country's first seven citizens to take part in the Ukraine conflict alongside Ukrainian troops, presidential spokesman Martin Strizinec said on Wednesday.

Slovak law prohibits the country's citizens from serving in foreign troops, as Slovak Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka warned in late February 2022. Only the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, namely the president, can make an exception.

"By Monday, January 9, the president of the republic had issued 26 orders (for those wanting to join the Ukrainian army), of which seven authorized and 19 did not authorize service in foreign armed forces," Strizinec told the Pravda newspaper.

The presidential spokesman added that details about these citizens and the reasoning behind the orders were not disclosed for security reasons.

After the beginning of the operation in Ukraine, Caputova was very reticent about the possible participation of Slovak citizens on the side of the Ukrainian forces, the newspaper reported. However, almost a year later, the president has allowed the first Slovaks to participate in combat operations on the Ukrainian side, the report read.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.