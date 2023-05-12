Slovak President Announces Make-Up of New Interim Cabinet - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has announced a new cabinet comprised of officials who will not participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September, Slovak media reported on Friday

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has announced a new cabinet comprised of officials who will not participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September, Slovak media reported on Friday.

Career diplomat Miroslav Vlahovsky will be the new foreign minister of the republic, and defense policy director General Martin Sklenar will become the new defense minister, according to Slovak news portal Dennik N.

Ludovit Odor, the current deputy head of the Slovak National Bank, as previously expected, will take up the position of prime minister, while the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Slovak Electricity Transmission System (SEPS), Peter Dovhun, will be the new minister of economy, the report said.

The head of the State Veterinary and Food Administration of Slovakia, Josef Bires, will assume the post of agriculture minister, Dennik N said.

Caputova intends to officially appoint the new cabinet on May 15, following the decision of former Prime Minister Eduard Heger to resign, which he announced on May 7. Earlier this month, former Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan and former Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer resigned as well.

The new cabinet will stay in office until the parliamentary elections planned for September 30, and will be comprised of officials who do not intend to take part in it, Dennik N said.