PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Wednesday appointed Ivan Korcok as the new foreign minister of the country, who spent 14 days in self-isolation after returning from the United States before the appointment.

"Glad to appoint Mr. Ivan Korcok as the new Foreign Minister. I am confident that his experience and international reputation will be a guarantee of the unwavering pro-European and pro-Atlantic course of the Slovak Foreign Policy," Caputova tweeted after the official ceremony.

Everyone was wearing face masks and protective gloves during the ceremony due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"I was just sworn in by the President Zuzana Čaputová as Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

I thank her and the government for confidence. I will do my best to lead #SlovakiaMFA [the Foreign Ministry]. First challenge is to fight #CV19 [COVID-19]. Commited to strong #EU and #NATO and euroatlantic ties," Korcok tweeted.

The new government of Slovakia, led by Prime Minister Igor Matovic, was formed on March 21 following the February parliamentary elections. Nonetheless, Korcok joined the cabinet of ministers later as he had to spend two weeks in quarantine.

The new foreign minister is 55 years old and has a vast experience in diplomacy. Korcok previously served as the Slovak ambassador to Germany and headed his country's delegation during the negotiations on Slovakia's accession to NATO.