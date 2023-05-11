Slovak President Caputova Enhances Security After Death Threats

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The security of Slovak President Zuzana Caputova was reinforced after she received death threats, Slovak portal sme.sk reported.

According to the report, Caputova received threats targeting her and her children, as well as bullets in envelopes, messages regarding planted explosives and antisemitic letters.

Caputova assumed office in June 2019. She is the first female president in the history of Slovakia. In February, Caputova said that she had not yet decided whether she would run for presidency at the next election, which is scheduled for 2024.