UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak President Instructs Centrist Party Leader Matovic To Form Government

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:24 PM

Slovak President Instructs Centrist Party Leader Matovic to Form Government

President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova on Wednesday instructed Igor Matovic, the leader of the centrist Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLANO) party, which won Saturday's parliamentary elections, to form a new government

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova on Wednesday instructed Igor Matovic, the leader of the centrist Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLANO) party, which won Saturday's parliamentary elections, to form a new government.

"I entrust you with forming the government. I hope that the new coalition cabinet will successfully carry out the democratic reforms necessary for the further successful development of our country," Caputova said at a meeting with Matovic that was aired by local broadcasters.

Matovic thanked the president for her trust and expressed hope that he would succeed in forming a coalition government that would transform Slovakia for the better.

OLANO, an opposition party, gained 25.02 percent of the vote in the general election. The former ruling party, Direction-Social Democracy (Smer), came in second with 18.29 percent, followed by populist party We are Family and far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) with 8.24 percent and 7.97 percent of the vote, respectively.

Earlier this week, Matovic held coalition talks with the leaders of three parties that received the lowest results in the election We are Family, Freedom and Solidarity and For the People. All three agreed to be part of the future government.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Slovakia Family All Government Cabinet Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

40 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

40 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

53 minutes ago

Athens Once Again Denies Ankara's Claims of Violen ..

54 seconds ago

Global Growth to Fall Below 2019 Level Due to Coro ..

55 seconds ago

Lahore police recover stolen items worth Rs 160m f ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.