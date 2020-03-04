Slovak President Instructs Centrist Party Leader Matovic to Form Government

President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova on Wednesday instructed Igor Matovic, the leader of the centrist Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLANO) party, which won Saturday's parliamentary elections, to form a new government

"I entrust you with forming the government. I hope that the new coalition cabinet will successfully carry out the democratic reforms necessary for the further successful development of our country," Caputova said at a meeting with Matovic that was aired by local broadcasters.

Matovic thanked the president for her trust and expressed hope that he would succeed in forming a coalition government that would transform Slovakia for the better.

OLANO, an opposition party, gained 25.02 percent of the vote in the general election. The former ruling party, Direction-Social Democracy (Smer), came in second with 18.29 percent, followed by populist party We are Family and far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) with 8.24 percent and 7.97 percent of the vote, respectively.

Earlier this week, Matovic held coalition talks with the leaders of three parties that received the lowest results in the election We are Family, Freedom and Solidarity and For the People. All three agreed to be part of the future government.