Slovak President Ratifies Military Agreement With US - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Wednesday evening ratified an agreement on military cooperation between Slovakia and the United States, her spokesperson, Martin Strizinec, told reporters.

"The President of the Republic, by her signature on Wednesday evening, ratified the agreement on military cooperation between Slovakia and the United States, previously approved by the parliament," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Council of the republic approved an agreement with the United States in a 79-60 vote with one abstained.

Slovak Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka found 35 inconsistencies with the Slovak legislation in the document. On Tuesday, he said that the agreement with the United States would violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Slovakia, which transfers part of its rights to another state, and recommended that lawmakers reject the agreement.

Opposition party leaders announced their intention to immediately start collecting signatures from fellow citizens for holding a referendum, which would include two topics: holding early parliamentary elections and abandoning the military cooperation agreement with the United States.

According to a public poll conducted at the end of January, 64% of those polled do not agree with the possible deployment of US troops in Slovakia, and 51% of respondents rejected the military agreement with the United States. 32% of respondents agreed with it.

The bilateral agreement between Bratislava and Washington, which was previously approved by the Slovak government, will allow the US side to use the military airfields Malacky-Kuchyna in the east of the republic and Sliac in its central part free of charge. The agreement must be valid for 10 years with the possibility of subsequent extension or cancellation. The document provides for the allocation of $100 million by the US side for the modernization of the defense infrastructure of Slovakia.