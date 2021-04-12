Slovak President Says Wants to Make Details of Sputnik V Contract Public

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova announced on Monday her plans to meet the next day with country's Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky to discuss why the access to the contract for Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been restricted, to see the document herself and find out if it can be made public.

"I have already requested access to the contract with the manufacturer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which is now secret, from the head of the Health Ministry. On Tuesday, I intend to ask the head of the Health Ministry why this agreement is secret and whether it can be made open to the public," Caputova said during a visit to the country's medial research centers aired by network tv channels.

The president stressed that Sputnik V vaccine should not have been used to divide the Slovak public.

"No reasonable person can be against Sputnik V or any other vaccine, wherever it is made, if it is safe and effective. The trials that have been carried out so far in Slovakia show good results concerning the use of Sputnik V vaccine. This means that we trust our institutions and do not doubt their work," she said.

According to Caputova, the Slovak government has been doing everything to ensure that the received doses of Sputnik V could be used in the country.

Slovakia received the first batch of Sputnik V on March 1. The purchase was initiated by Igor Matovic, the country's prime minister at the time, and former Health Minister Marek Krajci. The decision to purchase the Russian vaccine without the approval of the European regulator received massive backlash, which resulted in Krajci and Matovic resigning from their posts. The new cabinet, headed by Eduard Heger, was approved on April 1, and Matovic took the post of deputy prime minister and head of the Finance Ministry.

In beginning of April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund requested Slovakia to return the 200,000 doses of Sputnik V, citing contract violations as the vaccine was being tested in unlicensed research facilities. On Friday, Matovic announced that the two sides reached an agreement, according to which purchased vaccines would be tested in the certified OMCL (Official Medicinal Control Laboratory) in Hungary.