Slovak President Signs Bill On Right To Pay For Goods, Services In Cash Into Law - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 04:10 AM

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Zuzana Caputova, the president of Slovakia, signed a law on Tuesday that enshrines in the country's constitution the right of citizens to pay for goods and services in cash, local media reported.

Incorporation of the right to pay in cash into the constitution is one way to prevent any attempt to limit and eventually eliminate cash payments against the public, Slovak news portal teraz.sk reported.

The signed constitutional law had been previously adopted by the parliament and will go into effect on July 1.

According to the initiators of the law, the elimination of cash in the future could seriously harm low-income population groups and public associations that finance their charitable activities through fees. Preserving the right to cash is also an important step to building financial literacy among young people, the report said. However, lawmakers noted that cash payments could be refused for objective reasons, including technical malfunctions and security issues.

