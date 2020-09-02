UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak President Voices Support For Czech Republic In Diplomatic Row With China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Slovak President Voices Support for Czech Republic in Diplomatic Row With China

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Slovakia supports the Czech Republic in its diplomatic conflict with China that was sparked by a senior Czech lawmaker's visit to Taiwan, President Zuzana Caputova has said, describing subsequent threats by Beijing against a fellow EU member as unacceptable.

Earlier in the week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned a recent visit of Milos Vystrcil, the speaker of the Czech parliament's upper house, to Taiwan, adding that the Chinese government and people would not take it lying down and make sure Vystrcil faces consequences for his "short-sighted act and political risky action." Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis described that statement as inappropriate, and the country's Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador telling him that such language runs contrary to standard practices of diplomatic conversation between two sovereign nations.

"#Slovakia stands by the Czech Republic. #EU-#China relations are based on dialogue and mutual respect. Threats directed at one of the EU members and its representatives contradict the very essence of our partnership and as such are unacceptable," Caputova tweeted on late Tuesday.

Earlier, French and German foreign ministers expressed their solidarity with the Czech Republic.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty. Beijing vociferously denies its independence as it sees itself as the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people anywhere.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Parliament German Visit Beijing Independence Czech Republic Slovakia From Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC, Apollo-led consortium enter into $5.5 billi ..

1 hour ago

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

8 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

9 hours ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.