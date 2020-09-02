Slovak President Voices Support for Czech Republic in Diplomatic Row With China

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Slovakia supports the Czech Republic in its diplomatic conflict with China that was sparked by a senior Czech lawmaker's visit to Taiwan, President Zuzana Caputova has said, describing subsequent threats by Beijing against a fellow EU member as unacceptable.

Earlier in the week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned a recent visit of Milos Vystrcil, the speaker of the Czech parliament's upper house, to Taiwan, adding that the Chinese government and people would not take it lying down and make sure Vystrcil faces consequences for his "short-sighted act and political risky action." Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis described that statement as inappropriate, and the country's Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador telling him that such language runs contrary to standard practices of diplomatic conversation between two sovereign nations.

"#Slovakia stands by the Czech Republic. #EU-#China relations are based on dialogue and mutual respect. Threats directed at one of the EU members and its representatives contradict the very essence of our partnership and as such are unacceptable," Caputova tweeted on late Tuesday.

Earlier, French and German foreign ministers expressed their solidarity with the Czech Republic.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty. Beijing vociferously denies its independence as it sees itself as the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people anywhere.