UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak Prime Minister Says EU Should Help Belarus' People, Punish Gov't For Election Fraud

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Slovak Prime Minister Says EU Should Help Belarus' People, Punish Gov't for Election Fraud

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The European Union should extend support to Belarus' population and at the same time apply strict sanctions on the government for electoral fraud, Slovak Prime Minster Igor Matovic said on Wednesday.

"Currently at the Council of Europe meeting: we in the EU all agree on Belarus. We do not recognize the results of the [August 9 presidential] election. I have proposed at the summit that we adhere to two parallel approaches ” the policy of 'open arms' in relation to the ordinary people of Belarus and simultaneously a policy of strict sanctions in relation to all individuals responsible for the falsification of the election and violence," Matovic said on Facebook, after an emergency Council of Europe summit on Belarus.

Mass protests engulfed Belarus in the days following the election. Although the electoral authorities have claimed that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists on that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

Related Topics

Election Protest Interior Ministry Europe Vote Facebook European Union Died Same Belarus All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubaiâ€™s S ..

2 hours ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

2 hours ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.