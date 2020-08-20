PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The European Union should extend support to Belarus' population and at the same time apply strict sanctions on the government for electoral fraud, Slovak Prime Minster Igor Matovic said on Wednesday.

"Currently at the Council of Europe meeting: we in the EU all agree on Belarus. We do not recognize the results of the [August 9 presidential] election. I have proposed at the summit that we adhere to two parallel approaches ” the policy of 'open arms' in relation to the ordinary people of Belarus and simultaneously a policy of strict sanctions in relation to all individuals responsible for the falsification of the election and violence," Matovic said on Facebook, after an emergency Council of Europe summit on Belarus.

Mass protests engulfed Belarus in the days following the election. Although the electoral authorities have claimed that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists on that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.