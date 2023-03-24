UrduPoint.com

Slovak Prime Minister Says Other Countries To Send Fighter Jets To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Slovak Prime Minister Says Other Countries to Send Fighter Jets to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger expressed on Thursday confidence that other countries would follow the example of Poland and Slovakia and send fighter jets to Ukraine.

"There will be definitely some countries to follow, we are the first with Poland who made it public, but definitely there will be other countries to follow," Heger told reporters after the European Council meeting in Brussels.

On March 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw would hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days. On Thursday, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said that four Slovak MiG-29 jets had been delivered to Kiev.

