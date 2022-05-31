UrduPoint.com

Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried To Persuade Orban To Agree To Russian Oil Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban to Agree to Russian Oil Ban

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Monday that he had met with his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, and tried to persuade him to support the joint position of the European Union on Russia sanctions by banning Russian oil supplies.

Heger told Slovak broadcaster TA3 that he had met with Orban in Brussels before the Council meeting on the Russian oil embargo earlier on Monday.

"My goal (in talks with Orban) was to 'get him on board' because it is important to maintain unity and adopt the sixth package of sanctions. Everyone understands that the money we pay for Russian gas and oil provides finances for the Russian war in Ukraine. That was the purpose of our discussion, and I hope it was a success," Heger said.

Orban said earlier on Monday that "there is no agreement at all" on the EU's oil embargo against Russia. He also welcomed the EU's proposal to exclude Russia's pipeline oil deliveries from the sixth package of sanctions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Council is unlikely to come up with a decision on the Russian oil embargo within the next 48 hours.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Kiev's aggression. The EU and other Western countries have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions.

The EU has already rolled out five sanctions packages and is preparing the sixth one. The European Commission announced plans to impose a blanket ban on Russian oil weeks ago; however, several European countries, including Hungary, continue to block its adoption due to concerns about a negative impact on their economies and energy security.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Hungary Money February Gas All From Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover ..

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover

6 minutes ago
 NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of re ..

NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

6 minutes ago
 Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban ..

Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban to Agree to Russian Oil Ban

6 minutes ago
 3-day NYD conference begins at Gilyat

3-day NYD conference begins at Gilyat

14 minutes ago
 No compromise to be made regarding safety of passe ..

No compromise to be made regarding safety of passengers: Pakistan Railways

14 minutes ago
 Ashrafi condemns Israeli flag march in Al-Aqsa Mos ..

Ashrafi condemns Israeli flag march in Al-Aqsa Mosque

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.