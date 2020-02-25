Slovak Prime Minister to Visit Russia on Wednesday Despite Earlier Illness- Spokeswoman

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is set to pay a working visit to Moscow on Wednesday despite being ill for the past month, Slovak government spokeswoman Patricia Macikova told Sputnik on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is set to pay a working visit to Moscow on Wednesday despite being ill for the past month, Slovak government spokeswoman Patricia Macikova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The prime minister was hospitalized with pneumonia last week and some media outlets even reported that Pellegrini may have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Nevertheless, the prime minister categorically denied such claims on Monday.

"Now the prime minister is already feeling better, in the evening he will be participating in the televised debates.

Moreover, the prime minister will visit Moscow on Wednesday as planned," Macikova said.

Macikova confirmed that Pellegrini was not feeling well over the last month but kept working and fulfilling his duties as prime minister. Slovak Economy Minister Peter Ziga will accompany Pellegrini during his working visit to Moscow, according to the spokeswoman.

The government spokeswoman also said that the prime minister had actively participated in the election campaign of his political party, Direction - Social Democracy. The parliamentary election in Slovakia is scheduled for Saturday.