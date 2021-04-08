UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak Regulator Blocks Sputnik Vaccine Batch

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:47 PM

Slovak regulator blocks Sputnik vaccine batch

Slovakia's drug regulator said on Thursday the composition of a batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Bratislava last month could not be verified

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Slovakia's drug regulator said on Thursday the composition of a batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Bratislava last month could not be verified.

The vaccine manufacturer hit back at Bratislava, insisting that all Sputnik V batches went through "rigorous quality control".

Slovakia, an EU and NATO member state of 5.4 million people is battling one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in the world.

Former prime minister Igor Matovic was forced to step down last week amid a scandal over his purchase of two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which so far has not received a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in the European Union.

"Batches of (Sputnik V) vaccine used in preclinical tests and clinical studies published in the Lancet journal do not have the same characteristics and properties as batches of vaccine imported to Slovakia," the State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL) said a statement.

"It is only its name that links it to the Sputnik V vaccines used in about 40 countries around the world," according to the SUKL report.

"Based on laboratory tests alone, it is not possible to conclude on efficacy and safety in humans" of the batch sent to Slovakia, SUKL said.

It said the vaccine manufacturer had not responded to repeated requests for data on the composition of the first 200,000 doses sent to Slovakia.

The Lancet medical journal published a report in February that found Sputnik V to be over 90 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, allaying transparency concerns over the jab used in Russia and Hungary.

- Godsend or propaganda tool? - The Gamaleya institute, the Russian state agency behind Sputnik, took to Twitter on Thursday in defence of its vaccine.

"All Sputnik V batches are of the same quality and undergo rigorous quality control at the Gamaleya Institute," it tweeted.

The manufacturer claimed SUKL had "launched a disinformation campaign against Sputnik V" and rejected the Slovak allegation of a discrepancy between batches as "fake news".

It added that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has backed the development of Sputnik, has also asked Slovakia to "return the vaccine due to multiple contract violations so that it can be used in other countries".

Matovic, who has stayed on in government as deputy prime minister, visited Moscow on Thursday for talks on Sputnik.

Afterwards, he blasted his opponents in Slovakia on his official Facebook page.

"CONGRATULATIONS, YOU IDIOTS! You have taken the health of millions of people in Slovakia hostage!" he wrote.

Sputnik V has sown division among former Eastern Bloc countries, with some seeing it as a Godsend and others as a Kremlin propaganda tool.

Also on Thursday, Germany announced it would talk to Russia about purchasing Sputnik doses pending approval from European regulators, without waiting for coordinated EU action.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Scandal Moscow Russia Facebook Twitter European Union Germany Bratislava Same Slovakia Hungary February All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Europe rights court backs obligatory vaccinations

22 seconds ago

Indian legend Tendulkar returns home after Covid s ..

23 seconds ago

NBA suspends three, fines two in Lakers-Raptors al ..

25 seconds ago

Govt issues second Presidential Ordinance 2021 reg ..

26 seconds ago

OHCHR Confirms Child in Donbas Died of Combined Bl ..

5 minutes ago

Civil bodies for child rights laws implementation ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.