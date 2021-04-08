Slovak Regulator Tested Sputnik V in Lab Not Certified in EU - Vaccine Twitter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Slovakian regulator, the State Institute of Drug Control (SIDC), violated a contract on Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by testing doses in a laboratory that is not certified in the European Union, the vaccine's Twitter said on Thursday.

According to the post, SIDC is engaged in a "disinformation campaign against #SputnikV and plans additional provocations." The Russian side also slammed the Slovak regulator's statement that "Sputnik V delivered to Slovakia does not have the same characteristics as the vaccine described in The Lancet" as fake news.

"Reports that somehow Sputnik V vaccine in Slovakia is different from Sputnik V in clinical trials citing anonymous sources are fake. Unfortunately, we also expect additional fake news and provocations from enemies of Sputnik V in Slovakia who try to undermine the vaccine," the vaccine's Twitter said.

The Russian said also said that all Sputnik V batches are of the same quality, undergo rigorous quality control at the Gamaleya Institute," and their quality is confirmed by regulators in 59 countries.

"Unfortunately, in violation of existing contract and in an act of sabotage the State Institute of Drug Control ensured that Sputnik V tested in a laboratory which is not part of the EU's Official Medicines Control Laboratory network even though OMCL [Official Medicines Control Laboratories] laboratories were available," the vaccine's Twitter said.

According to the vaccine's Twitter account, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has requested Bratislava to return vaccine batches due to multiple contract violations.

"RDIF has requested the Slovak government to send the vaccine to the EU certified laboratory for testing (part of the OMCL network) and has sent a letter on April 6, 2021 asking to return the vaccine due to multiple contract violations so that it can be used in other countries," Sputnik V's Twitter account added.