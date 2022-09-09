Slovak SPP, American ExxonMobile Sign Agreement on LNG Deliveries to Slovakia - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Slovak state-owned energy company SPP and American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobile have signed a contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through Italy, the TA3 broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the contract has been signed during Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger's visit to Rome.

After the signing, Heger told journalists that the contract will secure 10% of the country's gas storage capacity.

Heger said that LNG will be delivered in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, adding that the low price of LNG will keep energy costs affordable for the population.

The media cited SPP CEO Richard Prokypcak as saying that the contract will provide Slovakia with gas for the entire winter.