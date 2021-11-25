Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:24 AM

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Slovakia will go into partial lockdown from Thursday, with restaurants and non-essential shops to shut while schools remain open, the economy minister said.

"We will evaluate it again in 10 days," Economy Minister Richard Sulik told reporters Wednesday, as Slovakia battles one of the world's highest Covid-19 infection rates.

