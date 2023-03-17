UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Approves Delivery Of 13 MiG-29 Jets To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Slovakia's government on Friday approved the delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday

This came a day after Poland said that it will send a dozen fighter jets to Ukraine.

"Glad others are doing the same," Heger said, adding that the military aid is key to ensure that Ukraine "defend itself and the entire Europe against Russia."Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Now in its second year, the war between the two neighboring countries has killed 8,231 civilians and wounded 13,734 others, according to the latest UN figures.

