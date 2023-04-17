Slovakia Approves Import Ban of Some Ukrainian Goods - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Slovakia has approved the ban on imports of some Ukrainian goods, and the decision will come into force on April 19, the sme.sk news portal reported on Monday.

According to the news portal, the ban may affect Ukrainian grain, vegetables and fruits. At the same time, the government will reportedly introduce a special system for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Slovakia.