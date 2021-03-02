UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia Approves Use Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Without Waiting For EU Regulator - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Slovakia Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Without Waiting for EU Regulator - RDIF

Slovakia followed Hungary's suit and registered Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V without waiting for the EU regulator's approval, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Slovakia followed Hungary's suit and registered Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V without waiting for the EU regulator's approval, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Slovak Republic. Thus Slovakia has become the 39th country in the world and the second country of the European Union to authorize the use of Sputnik V. The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure," the statement says.

The first deliveries of the vaccine to Slovakia were made on March 1. Sputnik V is one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The combined population of the 39 countries that have registered the vaccine is over 1.1 billion.

"In Europe Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in Slovakia, Hungary, San-Marino, Serbia, Montenegro, Republika Srpska, Belarus and Russia with other countries of the region also showing strong interest in it. Vaccine partnership and diversification of national vaccine portfolios are the key for helping people feel safe and protected, restoring economic activity and ending the pandemic as soon as possible," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Currently, the use of the Sputnik V vaccine is also approved in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San-Marino, Ghana, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Guyana, Egypt, Honduras, Guatemala and Moldova.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Syria Palestine Iran Russia Europe Egypt European Union UAE Armenia Guatemala Argentina Uzbekistan Algeria Bahrain Myanmar Bosnia And Herzegovina Bolivia Belarus Paraguay Turkmenistan Tunisia Serbia Slovakia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Guinea Ghana Guyana Gabon Lebanon Moldova Mongolia Mexico Venezuela Hungary Honduras March Government Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

44 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

1 hour ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

1 hour ago

New US Envoy to UN Says Looks Forward to Engaging ..

4 minutes ago

Finland's New State of Emergency Allows to Support ..

4 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.