Slovakia Becomes First EU Country to Say It Does Not Recognize Lukashenko as President

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Slovakia became on Wednesday the first EU member state to say it does not recognize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a legitimate leader.

"Alexander #Lukashenko, inaugurated today, has no legitimacy to lead his country.

He is responsible for presidential elections in #Belarus which were neither free nor fair. Slovakia stands with citizens of Belarus," Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok wrote on Twitter in the wake of Lukashenko's swearing-in ceremony.