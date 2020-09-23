UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia Becomes First EU Country To Say It Does Not Recognize Lukashenko As President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:22 PM

Slovakia Becomes First EU Country to Say It Does Not Recognize Lukashenko as President

Slovakia became on Wednesday the first EU member state to say it does not recognize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a legitimate leader

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Slovakia became on Wednesday the first EU member state to say it does not recognize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a legitimate leader.

"Alexander #Lukashenko, inaugurated today, has no legitimacy to lead his country.

He is responsible for presidential elections in #Belarus which were neither free nor fair. Slovakia stands with citizens of Belarus," Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok wrote on Twitter in the wake of Lukashenko's swearing-in ceremony.

Related Topics

Twitter Lead Belarus Slovakia

Recent Stories

Shehzad Akbar laughs at Shehbaz Sharif after Marya ..

2 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up

50 seconds ago

Tehmina Paasha elected unopposed president FWCCI

52 seconds ago

Researchers discover high-speed jet closest to bla ..

53 seconds ago

Whale strandings: some notable events

55 seconds ago

Pakistan confirms Zimbabwe tour

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.