Slovakia Becomes First EU Country To Say It Does Not Recognize Lukashenko As President
Slovakia became on Wednesday the first EU member state to say it does not recognize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a legitimate leader
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020)
"Alexander #Lukashenko, inaugurated today, has no legitimacy to lead his country.
He is responsible for presidential elections in #Belarus which were neither free nor fair. Slovakia stands with citizens of Belarus," Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok wrote on Twitter in the wake of Lukashenko's swearing-in ceremony.