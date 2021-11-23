Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

Slovakia's COVID-19 infections reached 1,265 per 100,000 in the last seven days, which is a world record, Czech TV broadcasting reported on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Slovakia's COVID-19 infections reached 1,265 per 100,000 in the last seven days, which is a world record, Czech tv broadcasting reported on Monday.

The country is followed by Slovenia (1,084 cases per 100,000 people), Austria (1,072), Czech Republic (1,002) and the Netherlands (895).

According to the Slovak Health Ministry, 3,021 infected people are in hospitals right now, which is the highest number since March 2021. More than 70% of patients were not vaccinated. A record 9,171 infections per day was reached on Friday. Only 2.43 million out of the nation of five million are vaccinated.

About 13,900 citizens have died of COVID-19 in Slovakia since the start of the pandemic.

Starting last Monday until the end of December there is a lockdown in effect in Slovakia for those citizens who have yet to get a vaccine. They are forbidden to visit restaurants, shops (except for those selling basic necessities, and pharmacies), cultural facilities, sporting and public events.

The Slovak broadcasting channel TA3 reported on Monday that the Slovak government is to discuss the introduction of the three-week lockdown for all categories of citizens on Wednesday as Austria did last week.