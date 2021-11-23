UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Becomes World Leader In COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:34 AM

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

Slovakia's COVID-19 infections reached 1,265 per 100,000 in the last seven days, which is a world record, Czech TV broadcasting reported on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Slovakia's COVID-19 infections reached 1,265 per 100,000 in the last seven days, which is a world record, Czech tv broadcasting reported on Monday.

The country is followed by Slovenia (1,084 cases per 100,000 people), Austria (1,072), Czech Republic (1,002) and the Netherlands (895).

According to the Slovak Health Ministry, 3,021 infected people are in hospitals right now, which is the highest number since March 2021. More than 70% of patients were not vaccinated. A record 9,171 infections per day was reached on Friday. Only 2.43 million out of the nation of five million are vaccinated.

About 13,900 citizens have died of COVID-19 in Slovakia since the start of the pandemic.

Starting last Monday until the end of December there is a lockdown in effect in Slovakia for those citizens who have yet to get a vaccine. They are forbidden to visit restaurants, shops (except for those selling basic necessities, and pharmacies), cultural facilities, sporting and public events.

The Slovak broadcasting channel TA3 reported on Monday that the Slovak government is to discuss the introduction of the three-week lockdown for all categories of citizens on Wednesday as Austria did last week.

Related Topics

World Visit Died Austria Czech Republic Slovakia Slovenia Netherlands March December TV All Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

1 hour ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

1 hour ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

1 hour ago
 Kenya Probes Death of UK Humanitarian Worker

Kenya Probes Death of UK Humanitarian Worker

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.