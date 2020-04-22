UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Begins Gradual Easing Of COVID-19 Lockdown Measures On Wednesday - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Slovakia's coronavirus response center has approved plans to begin a gradual easing of lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 from Wednesday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said at a press briefing.

As part of the measures, stores and service centers with an area of up to 300 square meters (3,229 square feet) and car dealerships will reopen, the prime minister said in a televised broadcast. Establishments selling food will also be allowed to reopen if all transactions can be carried out through a window.

Citizens will be allowed to exercise at outdoor sports grounds from Wednesday, although the use of locker rooms, showers and toilets is still restricted, and businesses offering accommodation will be permitted to resume activities, although their restaurants must remain closed, Matovic said.

The prime minister urged Slovak citizens to observe high levels of hygiene, wear protective masks, and stay at least six feet six inches from one another.

"If it turns out that people will behave too frivolously under the new lighter quarantine conditions and neglect the necessary hygiene requirements, then we can just as easily cancel these measures as we are introducing them," he said.

Additionally, stores in the country will now only reserve the first two hours of business, from 09:00-11:00 [07:00-09:00 GMT], for citizens over the age of 65, the prime minister said. Previously, stores reserved three hours for senior citizens.

Other European countries, such as Austria and the Czech Republic, have also begun easing the lockdown measures imposed in March to curb the spread of the disease.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,199 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Slovakia. The death toll currently stands at 14.

