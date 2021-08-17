UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Cannot Get Landing Permit In Kabul To Evacuate Citizens - Foreign Minister

Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:56 PM

Slovakia could not secure a landing permit in Kabul to evacuate its citizens from the country partly because it has no embassy in Afghanistan, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Tuesday

"Along with Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad we are doing our best to send a military plane to Kabul. In the current situation at the airport of this city which was temporarily closed, we have not managed to get a landing permit yet," Korcok stated.

Since Slovakia does not have an embassy in Afghanistan, and therefore contacts and logistics on the site, the situation becomes even more difficult, the minister added.

"Nevertheless, we are doing all we can to return Slovak citizens home as soon as possible, and plane conditions permitting, to help others," the top diplomat said without specifying the exact number of Slovak citizens in Afghanistan.

The current precarious security situation in Afghanistan owes to inability of the United States and their allies to assess correctly and in due time the consequences of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Korcok said.

"It should be clearly stated that there was no timely and correct assessment of the possible immediate consequences of troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan by the US and their allies," the diplomat elaborated.

Korcok stressed the need to assess why the analysis had forecast Taliban takeover of the country in a couple of months, while in fact it happened within a few days.

Afghanistan has witnessed a spike of violence over the recent weeks following foreign troops' withdrawal. On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

