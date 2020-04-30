UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Confirms 5 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Nears 1,400 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Slovakia has risen by five over the past day, which brought the overall number of infections to 1,396, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Slovakia has risen by five over the past day, which brought the overall number of infections to 1,396, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 4,500 tests for coronavirus were conducted in Slovakia, and it was confirmed in only 5 people. The total number of infected people since the beginning of March is 1,396, of which 524 recovered and 23 died. In the last 24 hours, 40 people recovered, and two died.

A total of 56 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, eight of them are in a serious condition," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, neighboring Czech Republic has not registered new COVID-19 fatalities for the first time in the last two weeks, and the daily number of cases has been below 100 for the eighth consecutive day. As of Thursday, the country's Health Ministry registered 75 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total to 7,581, while the death toll stands at 227.

