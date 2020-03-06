UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Confirms First Infection With Coronavirus - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:08 PM

The first case of infection with the coronavirus has been confirmed at a hospital in the Slovak capital of Bratislava, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The first case of infection with the coronavirus has been confirmed at a hospital in the Slovak capital of Bratislava, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Friday.

"A 53-year-old man is being treated at the university hospital in Bratislava after testing positive for the coronovirus disease," he told reporters at a press conference.

Pellegrini said the man had not traveled anywhere recently and appeared to have contracted the COVID-19 disease from someone else.

The number of infected globally has passed 98,700, with more than 3,300 fatalities. Over 55,400 people have recovered. Italy has the highest infection tally in Europe of over 3,800 people, followed by Germany with over 500 cases and France with more than 400.

