Open Menu

Slovakia Confirms Readiness To Host Ukraine Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Slovakia confirms readiness to host Ukraine talks

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Slovakia on Friday confirmed its readiness to host peace talks on Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin previously calling it "acceptable" for the country to become a "platform" for dialogue.

"We offer Slovak soil for such negotiations," Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said on Facebook, nearly three years after the start of the Russian assault.

Putin announced Thursday that Slovakia had offered to be a "platform" for possible peace talks and that Russia was "not against it", praising Bratislava's "neutral position".

Blanar said any talks must take place "with the participation of all parties, and therefore also of Russia", unlike a previous summit in June in Switzerland.

"We consider the statement of the Russian president as a positive signal to end this war, this bloodshed and this destruction as soon as possible," the minister said.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is one of only a handful of European leaders who have remained close to the Kremlin. He met with Putin in Moscow on December 22, provoking an angry reaction from Kyiv.

Blanar said Slovakia informed Ukraine in October about its availability for peace talks.

Despite being a NATO and European Union member, Slovakia has moved closer to Russia since the return to power of the nationalist Fico in late 2023.

Fico has stopped all military aid to Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of jeopardising his country's supply of Russian gas, which he wants to continue buying.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook European Union Vladimir Putin Bratislava Slovakia Switzerland June October December Gas All From

Recent Stories

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year ..

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..

1 hour ago
 PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

3 hours ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

6 hours ago
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

8 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

10 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

10 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From World