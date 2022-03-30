UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Demands To Reduce Staff Of Russian Embassy By 35 People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:05 PM

The Slovak authorities demand to reduce the staff of the Russian embassy in Bratislava by 35 people, Reuters reported, citing the country's foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Slovak authorities demand to reduce the staff of the Russian embassy in Bratislava by 35 people, Reuters reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.

On Monday, the Slovak ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, he was told that three Slovak diplomats were being expelled in response to the expulsion of three employees of the Russian embassy.

