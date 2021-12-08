Slovakia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Encourage Vaccination

UrduPoint.com

The Slovak government has decided to alleviate the COVID-19 lockdown for those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday

Slovakia has been under lockdown since November 25, with a curfew in place and non-essential businesses shuttered amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We decided to loosen some of the restrictions under the current lockdown to encourage those people who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. In particular, starting December 10, they will be able to access all shops and churches, given they respect social distancing. Restaurants and services will remain closed. Simultaneously, starting December 13, middle- and high-school students will be transferred to distant learning until the New Year holidays," Heger told reporters.

Additionally, starting December 25, those vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 will be able to visit hotels, subject to presenting a negative COVID-19 test. The opening of ski resorts has been postponed from December 11 to January 25, according to Heger.

Furthermore, leaders of the ruling coalition agreed that people aged 60 and over will receive 300 payments each for vaccination against COVID-19 with three dozes. People in the same age group vaccinated with one or two dozes will receive smaller amounts.

Only 43% of the Slovak population has been vaccinated to date, which is the lowest level in the European Union. The daily increase in new cases has been around 10,000 in recent days. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has registered 1.24 million cases and 15,095 deaths.

