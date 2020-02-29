Slovakia election: Double murder haunts voters

(@FahadShabbir)

Slovakia votes on Saturday in its first general election since an investigative journalist and his fiance were murdered in 2018

Bratislava (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) Slovakia votes on Saturday in its first general election since an investigative journalist and his fiance were murdered in 2018.The shooting of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova shocked the nation and toppled PM Robert Fico, but his Smer-SD party remains in office.Polls are tight, and support has swelled for an ultra-nationalist party.Kuciak was investigating high-level corruption - and that has become a key issue for voters.All 150 seats in the national parliament are up for grabs.The general election, through proportional representation, follows a presidential vote last year.

Anti-corruption campaigner and lawyer Zuzana Caputova won, despite being a political newcomer.Kuciak was writing about corrupt Slovak businessmen, EU subsidies, VAT fraud and attempts by Italy's notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia to cultivate ties with Slovak politicians.Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini took office in March 2018.

His Social Democrats party (Smer-SD) remains the largest in parliament on 48 seats.But in the wake of the murders, which forced Mr Fico's resignation and caused massive protests in the country, their support has dropped sharply.Things got worse a week before the vote when Mr Pellegrini fell sick with pneumonia and cancelled his schedule.

The prime minister was forced to take to Twitter and deny he had coronavirus, after people online suggested he had the infectionputs Smer-SD on about 17% - down from the 28% vote share they won in the 2016 general election.Following them in second place are the centre-right Ordinary People party (OLaNO), which has seen its popularity soar in recent weeks, thanks to its anti-corruption agenda.

One poll even put them first, 3% above Smer-SD.Meanwhile the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) has risen to third, polls suggest. The party is led by Marian Kotleba, a man who used to dress in a uniform modelled on the Hlinka Guard, the militia of the 1939-45 Nazi-sponsored Slovak state.Kotleba is a fervent nationalist.

He wants Slovakia to leave Nato - once calling the military alliance a "terrorist" organisation - and has spouted powerful anti-immigrant and anti-Roma rhetoric. While the group has denied any links to fascism, it has been regularly accused of extremism.Polls suggest that fourth and fifth, on 9% each, are centre-left liberal group Progressive Slovakia (PS-SPOLU) and the anti-graft liberal opposition party Za Ludi, meaning For People, led by former president Andrej Kiska.