Slovakia Elects New President Amid Deep Divisions Over Ukraine War
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Slovaks voted Saturday to choose a new president with the outcome determining whether the EU and NATO member shifts further towards Russia amid deep divisions over the war in Ukraine.
Ivan Korcok, a 60-year-old pro-Western former foreign minister, and Peter Pellegrini, 48, a Ukraine-sceptic backed by the ruling populists, are vying to replace the outgoing liberal President Zuzana Caputova.
They are squaring off in a decisive second round as neither won the minimum 50 percent in last month's ballot.
Though the office is largely ceremonial, Slovakia's president ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges, is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and can veto laws passed by parliament.
The final pre-election poll by the Focus agency put Korcok and parliament speaker Pellegrini neck-and-neck, with Pellegrini gaining 51 percent of the vote and Korcok 49 percent.
"This is the tightest ever presidential race," said Vaclav Hrich, managing director of the AKO polling agency.
Stefan Harabin, who placed third after criticising the European Union and hailing Russian President Vladimir Putin, did not formally back either candidate.
"It is an important 12 percent that Harabin got," political analyst Tomas Koziak told AFP, adding that "Korcok is unlikely to win those votes".
According to AKO, over two thirds of Harabin voters intend to support Pellegrini.
Yet Hrich said the election was "too close to call" and said turnout will be decisive.
"The more people vote, the more chances Peter Pellegrini will have as this would mean he had succeeded convincing Harabin's voters," he said.
