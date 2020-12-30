UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Extends Emergency Situation Regime Until February 8, 2021 - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Slovakia's government decided to extend the coronavirus emergency situation regime in the republic, in force from October 1, for another 40 days, until February 8 inclusive, the TA3 tv channel reported.

According to the recently introduced amendments to the law on emergency situations, the decision of the government must be approved by parliament lawmakers, but no later than within 20 days after the cabinet's decision.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in Slovakia on December 26.

Overall, 46,444 people are currently sick with coronavirus in the republic. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 170,100 cases have been registered, with 1,983 deaths and 121,700 recoveries.

