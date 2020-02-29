UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Gears Up For Unpredictable Election On Saturday

Sat 29th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Slovakia faces an unpredictable general election this Saturday, overshadowed by a historic murder trial and a rise in anti-establishment sentiment that will pit liberals against populists.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT) and close at 10 p.m. Parties will need to overcome a 5 percent threshold to enter the 150-seat legislature, while the hurdle for alliances is higher the more parties they comprise.

A loose coalition of six opposition parties ” ranging from liberals to conservatives ” will challenge the ruling populist Smer party, whose leader Robert Fico was ousted after a decade in power.

Fico's fall followed the 2018 murder of two investigative journalists that triggered nationwide anti-corruption protests.

The probe has uncovered ties between organized crime and politicians, who were forced to step down.

Added to the mix is the far-right People's Party, whose leader has openly praised Slovakia's past as a client state of Nazi Germany. Its popularity has been rising with the rural population who feel that mainstream parties do not represent them.

A Focus survey published before the two-week campaign blackout showed that the opposition bloc could win a constitutional majority in parliament and unseat Smer, which led the poll as a single party. People's Party came third after seeing their support slip.

