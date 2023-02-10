Slovakia Gives WHO $107,000 for Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Slovakia has allocated 100,000 Euros ($107,000) to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday to support earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer said.

"On Friday, we sent 100,000 euros to WHO, which will be used to help those people in Turkey and Syria who were affected by the earthquake on February 6. We are in contact with our colleagues in Ankara and are ready to provide further humanitarian assistance," Kacer said.

The minister added that 15 Slovak specialists from the Fire and Rescue Corps and the Mountain Rescue Service have been at the tragedy scene for several days and have delivered more than 3.

5 tonnes of various rescue equipment to Turkey.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people, including more than 19,000 in Turkey and knocked down thousands of homes. A slew of countries and international organizations extended assistance to both countries, including by sending search and rescue teams.