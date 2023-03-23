Slovakia Handed Over First 4 MIG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Slovakia has handed over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad' said on Thursday.

"The first four MiG-29 fighters have already left Slovakia and have been safely handed over to the armed forces of Ukraine," Nad' said on Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist).

He thanked everyone involved in this process, and also confirmed that the rest of the fighters would be transferred to Ukraine in the coming weeks.