Slovakia Holding Talks on Compensation for Equipment Supplied to Ukraine- Defense Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Slovakia is conducting intensive talks with the EU on compensation for the military equipment supplied for free to Ukraine, primarily the S-300 air defense system, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Martina Koval Kakascikova said as quoted by the Teraz portal.

"To date, Slovakia has provided Ukraine with military materials worth overall about 62 million Euros, as well as an S-300 air defense system worth about 68 million euros," Koval Kakascikova said, adding that negotiations on the possibility of compensation are ongoing.

According to her, the assessment of the request for compensation within the EU takes place in several phases. The final result will depend on the total number of such claims from EU Member States and the amount of their claims.