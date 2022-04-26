UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Holding Talks On Compensation For Equipment Supplied To Ukraine- Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Slovakia Holding Talks on Compensation for Equipment Supplied to Ukraine- Defense Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Slovakia is conducting intensive talks with the EU on compensation for the military equipment supplied for free to Ukraine, primarily the S-300 air defense system, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Martina Koval Kakascikova said as quoted by the Teraz portal.

"To date, Slovakia has provided Ukraine with military materials worth overall about 62 million Euros, as well as an S-300 air defense system worth about 68 million euros," Koval Kakascikova said, adding that negotiations on the possibility of compensation are ongoing.

According to her, the assessment of the request for compensation within the EU takes place in several phases. The final result will depend on the total number of such claims from EU Member States and the amount of their claims.

Related Topics

Ukraine Slovakia From Million

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

8 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

8 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.