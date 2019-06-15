Slovakia Inaugurates 1st Female President Zuzana Caputova

Lawyer and anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova was inaugurated Saturday as the first female president of Slovakia

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Lawyer and anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova was inaugurated Saturday as the first female president of Slovakia.

The 45-year-old, the country's youngest leader, was sworn in at the Slovak Philarmonic in Bratislava.

The ceremony was attended by her predecessor, Andrej Kiska.

Caputova won the March runoff against her challenger, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, by a 16.8 point margin.

In her inauguration address, Caputova promised to be a president for all and do her best to improve living standards in this Central European country.