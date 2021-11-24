UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Introduces 2-Week Nationwide Lockdown From November 25 - Government

Due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the Slovak government decided on Wednesday to introduce a nationwide lockdown for two weeks from November 25, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday

"Lockdown provides for a ban on leaving the house at night, canceling mass events in the field of culture and sports, closing catering establishments and services, as well as stores other than those that sell essential items. For those vaccinated against COVID-19, the list of such stores will be expanded," Sulik told reporters.

