Slovakia Introduces 2-Week Nationwide Lockdown From November 25 - Government

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the Slovak government decided on Wednesday to introduce a nationwide lockdown for two weeks from November 25, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday.

"Lockdown provides for a ban on leaving the house at night, canceling mass events in the field of culture and sports, closing catering establishments and services, as well as stores other than those that sell essential items. For those vaccinated against COVID-19, the list of such stores will be expanded," Sulik told reporters.

In addition to the lockdown, the government has decided to impose a nationwide state of emergency for three months, Prime Minister Eduard Heger told reporters.

"A state of emergency is introduced from midnight on Thursday (23:00 Wednesday GMT), November 25, and will be effective for a maximum of 90 days. In ten days, our government will examine the situation again and, possibly, weaken some counter-epidemic measures, but this relaxation will concern only those vaccinated or those who have had the coronavirus infection," Heger said.

The lockdown will include a ban on leaving home unless for going to work, shopping for essentials, or walking a pet at a no more than 500 meters (1,640 feet) from home. All stores apart from essential ones, as well as public venues, will have to close, while schools will operate as usual.

The government will deploy 1,000 servicemen to medical and care facilities for aid activities, the prime minister added.

"We are all paying with these forced measures for those who refuse to be vaccinated," Heger said.

Slovakia has recently been on top of COVID-19 incidence lists, with a new record daily high of 10,315 fresh coronavirus infections confirmed over the past day. According to the Slovak Health Ministry, 72% of the infected have not been vaccinated. The death toll amounts to 14,056, including 71 new fatalities over the past day.