UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Introduces 2-Week Nationwide Lockdown From November 25 - Government

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Slovakia Introduces 2-Week Nationwide Lockdown From November 25 - Government

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the Slovak government decided on Wednesday to introduce a nationwide lockdown for two weeks from November 25, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday.

"Lockdown provides for a ban on leaving the house at night, canceling mass events in the field of culture and sports, closing catering establishments and services, as well as stores other than those that sell essential items. For those vaccinated against COVID-19, the list of such stores will be expanded," Sulik told reporters.

In addition to the lockdown, the government has decided to impose a nationwide state of emergency for three months, Prime Minister Eduard Heger told reporters.

"A state of emergency is introduced from midnight on Thursday (23:00 Wednesday GMT), November 25, and will be effective for a maximum of 90 days. In ten days, our government will examine the situation again and, possibly, weaken some counter-epidemic measures, but this relaxation will concern only those vaccinated or those who have had the coronavirus infection," Heger said.

The lockdown will include a ban on leaving home unless for going to work, shopping for essentials, or walking a pet at a no more than 500 meters (1,640 feet) from home. All stores apart from essential ones, as well as public venues, will have to close, while schools will operate as usual.

The government will deploy 1,000 servicemen to medical and care facilities for aid activities, the prime minister added.

"We are all paying with these forced measures for those who refuse to be vaccinated," Heger said.

Slovakia has recently been on top of COVID-19 incidence lists, with a new record daily high of 10,315 fresh coronavirus infections confirmed over the past day. According to the Slovak Health Ministry, 72% of the infected have not been vaccinated. The death toll amounts to 14,056, including 71 new fatalities over the past day. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports November All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

2 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

2 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.