UrduPoint.com

Slovakia May Allow Ukrainian Troops To Train On Its Territory - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Slovakia May Allow Ukrainian Troops to Train on Its Territory - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Bratislava is considering the possibility of allowing Ukrainian troops to undergo training on the Slovak territory, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

"We're having this discussion," Heger told Politico on Monday when asked whether Slovakia would allow Ukrainian military to exercise on its territory.

The prime minister also said that Slovakia is "in a very intensive discussion" with its partners concerning its own airspace defense in the event it transfers Soviet-developed Mikoyan MiG-29 supermaneuverable fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

"After that we can consider speaking about this equipment in regard with Ukraine as well," Heger added.

He did not specify the exact number of aircraft that could be delivered.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Bratislava Slovakia Event

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

28 minutes ago
 Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

58 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

58 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

58 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

58 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.