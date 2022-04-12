Slovakia May Allow Ukrainian Troops to Train on Its Territory - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Bratislava is considering the possibility of allowing Ukrainian troops to undergo training on the Slovak territory, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

"We're having this discussion," Heger told Politico on Monday when asked whether Slovakia would allow Ukrainian military to exercise on its territory.

The prime minister also said that Slovakia is "in a very intensive discussion" with its partners concerning its own airspace defense in the event it transfers Soviet-developed Mikoyan MiG-29 supermaneuverable fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

"After that we can consider speaking about this equipment in regard with Ukraine as well," Heger added.

He did not specify the exact number of aircraft that could be delivered.