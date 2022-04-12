Slovakia May Host Extra 900 Troops in NATO Multinational Battle Group - Military

The Slovak government has approved a change in mandate for NATO troops that will allow it to host an additional 900 soldiers as soon as the parliament backs the buildup, the defense ministry said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Slovak government has approved a change in mandate for NATO troops that will allow it to host an additional 900 soldiers as soon as the parliament backs the buildup, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"An additional 900 troops from the Czech Republic, the United States, Germany and Slovenia might join the NATO contingent in Slovakia. The total unit would grow to 3,000. This decision has already been approved by the government and remains to be approved by members of the National Council," the ministry said.

If expanded, the Slovak-based NATO contingent will include 1,200 troops from Germany, 700 from the Czech Republic, 600 from the US, 200 from each of Slovenia and the Netherlands, and 100 from Poland.