Slovakia May Sell Zuzana Howitzer to Ukraine - Slovak Defense Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Slovakia is negotiating with Ukraine the sale of Slovak-made self-propelled howitzer Zuzana, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Sunday.

"We are currently negotiating with Ukraine on the possible supply of Zuzana self-propelled howitzers. In this case it should not be a donation, but a sale," the minister said on air of RTVS public broadcaster, without specifying what type of Zuzana howitzer he was talking about.

He added that talks were also underway on the possibility of providing repair services for damaged Ukrainian T-72 and T-75 combat vehicles at Slovakia's defense enterprises, after which they will be returned back to Ukraine.

Another issue mentioned by Nad was the further operation of old Soviet MiG-29 fighter aircraft by the Slovak air force after Russian mechanics stopped maintaining them.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that supplying various types of weapons to Ukraine does not contribute to success in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.