UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Offers Poland Help In Protecting Border Against Illegal Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:19 PM

Slovakia Offers Poland Help in Protecting Border Against Illegal Migrants

Slovakia is ready to deploy border guards to Poland as assistance in protecting the border with Belarus from illegal migrants, Slovak parliamentary speaker Boris Kollar said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Slovakia is ready to deploy border guards to Poland as assistance in protecting the border with Belarus from illegal migrants, Slovak parliamentary speaker Boris Kollar said on Wednesday.

"Slovakia is ready to send a certain contingent of police or Border Guard officers, as it did earlier in the case of Macedonia, if there is such a need on the Polish side," Kollar said.

As the Polish border is part of the external borders of the European Union's Schengen Area, within which 26 member states have opened their internal borders for the unrestricted movement of people, Kollar stressed that the Slovak contingent, if sent to Poland, will be "guarding the border of not only Poland but the entire Schengen zone.

"

Over the past seven weeks, the Polish Border Guard has reported over 18,000 attempts by illegal migrants to cross from Belarus. Over 6,000 such attempts were recorded in October alone.

Since August, when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said EU sanctions left Minsk with no resources to restrain the flow of migrants to the EU any longer, Poland, as well as neighboring Lithuania and Latvia, have reported an increase in illegal crossing attempts. They accuse Belarus of encouraging the migration, which Minsk denies.

Related Topics

Police European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Macedonia August October Border From

Recent Stories

KP CM decides to launch special livestock sector u ..

KP CM decides to launch special livestock sector uplift programme

20 seconds ago
 District admin to hold Shan-e- Rehmatul-Lil-Alamee ..

District admin to hold Shan-e- Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen conference

21 seconds ago
 Arms Race Between Russia, US on Rise - Putin

Arms Race Between Russia, US on Rise - Putin

23 seconds ago
 Tayyab advances into Int'l Squash semis

Tayyab advances into Int'l Squash semis

26 seconds ago
 KP U21 Games to start from Nov 15: DG Sports

KP U21 Games to start from Nov 15: DG Sports

3 minutes ago
 139 power pilferers arrested

139 power pilferers arrested

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.