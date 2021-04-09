Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Igor Matovic said that he on Friday intended to discuss with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto the possibility of examining Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for the transparency of the drug study that showed its high efficacy

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Igor Matovic said that he on Friday intended to discuss with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto the possibility of examining Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for the transparency of the drug study that showed its high efficacy.

According to the Czech news Agency, Matovic said at a press conference would visit Budapest on Friday afternoon to meet Hungarian officials and hold talks on the matter of the Russian vaccine, which has been authorized in Hungary since February.

According to the press service of Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, he instructed Matovic to discuss the situation with the assessment of the Sputnik V vaccine in Budapest to rule out any doubts about its efficacy.

On Thursday, the Slovak State Institute of Drug Control claimed that Sputnik V producers had failed to provide evidence to substantiate vaccine safety and effectiveness. The Russian Direct Investment Fund slammed the Slovak government for testing the vaccine in a laboratory that is not officially certified by the European Union. It also accused the drug regulator of being engaged in a disinformation campaign against the Russian vaccine.