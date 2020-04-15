Slovakia Pulls 29 Troops From Afghanistan Amid Coronavirus Fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Slovakia has flown back 29 troops, part of NATO's non-combat contingent in Afghanistan, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Wednesday.

"We have withdrawn 29 of our troops from Afghanistan, whose presence was not essential to the operation's goals ...

This is related to efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus," Nad was quoted as saying in a press release.

The special flight landed at Sliac International Airport on Tuesday. It also brought back a Slovakian civilian who had been working in Afghanistan. All passengers were put in quarantine at a military facility.

The defense ministry said 20 more troops stayed in Afghanistan to provide assistance and guidance to Afghan security forces. A total of 464 Slovak service members remain abroad.