Slovakia Reaches Record Numbers Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations ” Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Slovakian Health Ministry reported on Friday a new record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country with the number of admitted patients reaching 3,900, out of which 297 are in intensive care and 323 require mechanical ventilation.

"Over the past 24 hours we have confirmed 2,333 new positive PCR test results. Currently 3,900 people are hospitalized.

This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic," the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, a total of 287,752 people have tested positive and 6,350 died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients prompted Slovakian Cabinet of Ministers to address other EU states with a request to send 10 doctors and 25 nurses, who could work in intensive care units for at least one month. Austria and Poland have already expressed their willingness to provide assistance.

More Stories From World

