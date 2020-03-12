Slovakia Ready to Declare State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Fears - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Slovak government is ready to announce a state of emergency in the near future in order to enable state agencies to receive financial aid to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday.

"The state of emergency is one of the tools necessary in this situation.

For example, this will allow [the government] to force a company that has five lung ventilation devices in its warehouse to sell them to the state instead of private customers. But declaring a state of emergency in no way means restricting freedom of movement for people," Pellegrini said after a cabinet meeting, adding that the epidemiological situation was likely to worsen.

On Wednesday, Slovakia confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 10.