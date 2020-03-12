UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia Ready To Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus Fears - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Slovakia Ready to Declare State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Fears - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Slovak government is ready to announce a state of emergency in the near future in order to enable state agencies to receive financial aid to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday.

"The state of emergency is one of the tools necessary in this situation.

For example, this will allow [the government] to force a company that has five lung ventilation devices in its warehouse to sell them to the state instead of private customers. But declaring a state of emergency in no way means restricting freedom of movement for people," Pellegrini said after a cabinet meeting, adding that the epidemiological situation was likely to worsen.

On Wednesday, Slovakia confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 10.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Slovakia Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

28 minutes ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

37 minutes ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

30 minutes ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

51 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.