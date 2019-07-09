Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Format Meeting - Foreign Minister

Slovakia, as a current chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) in Europe, is ready to host a top-level Normandy-format meeting, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Tuesday

HIGH TATRAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Slovakia , as a current chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) in Europe , is ready to host a top-level Normandy-format meeting, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Tuesday.

The minister pointed out that settlement of the Ukrainian crisis was one of the key priorities of the Slovak OSCE chairmanship. He stressed that Bratislava expected the Normandy-format talks to be boosted.

"Of course, it would be a great honor for us to host such a meeting but it is too early to speak about that," Lajcak said on the sidelines of a OSCE informal ministerial meeting in Slovakia's High Tatras mountains.

He stressed that the Normandy four countries Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France would soon hold a meeting at the level of experts.

"I do not think that it is time to discuss prospects for the top-level meeting but the meeting of experts under the Normandy format will take place soon. They will discuss issues of the current agenda," Lajcak added.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy group. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.